Borguet, Harvard ground out 28-13 win over Dartmouth

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Aidan Borguet ran for 179 yards with two touchdowns, Kym Wimberly also had two touchdowns, and Harvard defeated Dartmouth 28-13. Borguet’s touchdown runs of 12 yards in the third quarter and 21 yards in the fourth were the only scoring plays in the second half. Wimberly’s 34-yard reception from Luke Emge and his 9-yard TD run helped Harvard to a 14-13 halftime lead. Emge completed 11 of 17 passes for 195 yards for the Crimson. Nick Howard and Zack Bair scored on short runs for Dartmouth. Harvard had 257 yards rushing.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.