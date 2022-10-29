Burns’ OT goal leads Hurricanes to 4-3 win over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brent Burns scored on a one-timer 4:06 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3. Martin Necas and Jordan Staal each had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Martinook also scored for Carolina. Antti Raanta stopped 26 shots. Nick Deslauriers had a goal and an assist and Wade Allison and Owen Tippett also scored for Philadelphia. Carter Hart finished with 34 saves. Necas tied the score with 2:05 left in the third period and Burns won it in the extra period with a slap shot that went over Hart’s left shoulder.

