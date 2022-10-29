Chachere helps Portland St hold off E Washington 38-35

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Dante Chachere ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third and Portland State raced to a big lead before holding off Eastern Washington 38-35. The Vikings, who finished with 628 yards of offense, raced to a 35-7 halftime lead by scoring on their first four drives and five of six. The Eagles, who finished with 564 yards, rallied back with with four touchdowns on six drives after the break. Chachere opened the scoring with a 51-yard burst, added an 8-yard TD run and capped the half with a 9-yard pass to Beau Kelly in the final minute.

