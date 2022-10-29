Jackson State handles Southern 35-0 on College GameDay

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders handled prime time just fine, leading Jackson State to a 35-0 victory over Southern for its best start in more than 40 years. The son of “Prime Time” Deion Sanders, now known as Coach Prime of Jackson State and the reason College GameDay was in town, ran for two scores and threw for another to lead the Tigers to a weather-delayed win. After a scoreless first quarter, Shedeur Sanders took control in the second quarter with three scores for the Tigers. He connected with Sy’veon Wilkerson for a 3-yard touchdown to cap an 18-play, 80-yard drive. Then Sanders ran the final 42 yards of a quick three-play 71-yard drive and three seconds before halftime, Sanders scored on a 12-yard burst.

