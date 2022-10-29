Lomachenko wins in return from military service in Ukraine

NEW YORK (AP) — Vasiliy Lomachenko returned from military service in Ukraine and beat Jamaine Ortiz by unanimous decision to restart his quest to get another shot at the lightweight titles. Lomachenko got stronger as the fight went on after a slow start that perhaps could have been due to his ring rust. Lomachenko returned to his country after it was invaded by Russia in February and joined a territorial defense battalion, patrolling the streets to enforce a 10 p.m. curfew. Now he’s back and hoping for a shot at Devin Haney, the undisputed lightweight champion who was sitting ringside and joined him in the ring after the fight.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.