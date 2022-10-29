Mathurin helps Pacers top Nets 125-116

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored a career-high 32 points, Tyrese Haliburton added 26 and the Indiana Pacers beat the Brooklyn Nets 125-116 on Saturday night. Mathurin, who had 27 points at Detroit on Oct. 22, made a career-best six of Indiana’s 23 3-pointers. Isaiah Jackson had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Buddy Hield chipped in 17 for the Pacers. Kyrie Irving scored 35 points on 13 for 22 shooting from the field for the struggling Nets, who have lost their last four games. Brooklyn’s defense has allowed 124.5 points per game during four-game skid.

