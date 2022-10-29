Maye’s 5 TDs lead No. 21 North Carolina to 42-24 win vs Pitt

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Drake Maye threw for five touchdowns and Antoine Green had a career night with 180 yards receiving as No. 21 North Carolina overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half to defeat Pittsburgh 42-24. UNC is 4-0 in ACC play for the first time since going 8-0 in 2015. Green, a fifth-year senior, hauled in a pair of touchdowns and set career highs in yards receiving and receptions with 10. The loss was Pitt’s second straight, and the Panthers are 1-3 in their last four games after starting 3-1. UNC went down 24-14 early in the third quarter on the third touchdown of the night by Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda before scoring 28 unanswered points.

