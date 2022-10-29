McDavid, Hyman score in 3rd, Oilers rally to beat Flames 3-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman scored twice, Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the Calgary Flames 3-2. McDavid tied it 2-all at 9:02 of the third period with his NHL-leading ninth goal and set up Hyman’s winner with 7:36 left. Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to help the Oilers improve to 6-3-0 with their third straight victory. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie scored for Calgary. Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves in his first loss of the season as the Flames dropped to 5-2-0.

