Michigan State players rough up Michigan players in tunnel

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State players roughed up Michigan defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following their game Saturday night. After the fourth-ranked Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7, at least three Michigan State players pushed, punched and kicked McBurrows in and near a hallway that does not lead to either locker room. A police investigation is underway. It is the second straight game at Michigan that included an altercation in the long, narrow tunnel that goes from the locker rooms to the field. Penn State coach James Franklin said a policy change was needed to keep the process of teams using the tunnel more orderly.

