Murray State defeats Tennessee State for first win of season

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Freshman Cortezz Jones and LaMartez Brooks scored rushing touchdowns, Murray State did not allow a touchdown and the Racers picked up their first win of the season, defeating Tennessee State 19-3. Damonta Witherspoon had 98 yards rushing, Jones added 88 yards and the Racers totaled 194 yards on the ground. Draylen Ellis was 20-of-34 passing for 230 yards and the Tigers outgained the Racers 323-283 but only managed a second-quarter field goal by Kaleb Mosley.

