Nix accounts for 6 TDs in No. 8 Oregon’s 42-24 win over Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Bo Nix threw three touchdown passes and ran for three more scores to lead No. 8 Oregon to a 42-24 victory over California for its seventh straight win. The Ducks broke open the game with three TDs in a span of less than seven minutes of game time spanning halftime and rolled to another win. Oregon hasn’t lost since a season-opening 46-point loss to Georgia, winning six of the seven games by at least 15 points. The Golden Bears lost their fourth straight game as their defense could do little to slow down Nix and the Ducks and the offense couldn’t keep up.

