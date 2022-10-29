Rangers score 3 in 3rd as Stars lose Oettinger in 6-3 defeat

DALLAS (AP) — Zac Jones and Julien Gauthier scored 19 seconds apart in the third period after Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger exited with an injury, and the New York Rangers beat the Stars 6-3. Vincent Trocheck had two goals, including the last in a three-goal third period for New York. It was the fourth against Scott Wedgewood, who replaced Oettinger in the second. The Stars were already without standout defenseman Miro Heiskanen with an upper-body injury when Oettinger was sidelined by a lower-body injury. Mika Zibanenad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers.

