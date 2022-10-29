Saudi-owned Newcastle thrashes Villa 4-0, cements top-4 spot
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Saudi-owned Newcastle cemented its place in the English Premier League top four with a 4-0 win over Aston Villa. Striker Callum Wilson scored twice and in-form Miguel Almiron also netted at St. James’ Park. Wilson slotted a penalty down the middle in the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time then headed in Kieran Trippier’s cross in the 56th. Joelinton added a third in the 59th and Almiron completed the thrashing eight minutes later by curling exquisitely into the far top corner. It was Newcastle’s fifth win in its last six games.