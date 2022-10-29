South Dakota State tops Indiana St. behind Gronowski’s 4 TDs

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mark Gronowski threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to help South Dakota State ease by Indiana State 49-7. South Dakota State built a 21-0 lead by the 14:13 mark of the second quarter after two short touchdown runs by Isaiah Davis and another by Gronowski. Gronowski’s 2-yard touchdown connection with fullback Michael Morgan capped South Dakota State’s 21-point quarter for a 35-7 halftime lead. Gronowski started the third with a 21-yard scoring pass to Tucker Kraft. Davis rushed for two touchdowns and Amar Johnson added a team-high 75 yards rushing with a score for South Dakota State.

