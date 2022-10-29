Stanzani’s 4TDs sends LIU past Duquesne 50-48 in 2OT
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Luca Stanzani threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Owen Glascoe then completed the 2-point conversion with a toss to Michael Love and Long Island beat Duquesne 50-48 in double overtime. Duquesne’s Ayden Garnes blocked Michael Coney’s 24-yard field goal attempt with 1:25 left in regulation, and with 24 seconds to go, Coney missed a 52-yard attempt to force the extra sessions. Stanzani completed 22 for 27 for 346 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. Joe Mischler threw for 414 yards and five touchdowns but had three interceptions for the Dukes.