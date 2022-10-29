Tannehill out for Titans, Malik Willis to start vs. Texans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rookie quarterback Malik Willis will make his first NFL start Sunday for the Tennessee Titans in Houston against the Texans. The Titans downgraded 11-year veteran Ryan Tannehill on Saturday from questionable to out because of illness and the right ankle he injured in last week’s win over Indianapolis. Tannehill missed only one snap but left the stadium wearing a walking boot. He did not practice Wednesday or Friday for the Titans. Willis was the 86th pick overall in the third round in April with the Titans trading up to draft the quarterback out of Liberty. Willis has appeared in two games this season.

