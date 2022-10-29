Tuimoloau shines as No. 2 Ohio St beats No. 13 Penn St 44-31

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — J.T. Tuimoloau had a strip sack that set up No. 2 Ohio State for a separation-score in the fourth quarter and then a pick-6 to cap a spectacular performance by the defensive end as the Buckeyes beat No. 13 Penn State 44-31. C.J. Stroud passed for 354 yards and the Buckeyes extended their winning streak in the rivalry to six in a row. The Nittany Lions went up 21-16 with 9:26 remaining in the fourth quarter on a tough 1-yard touchdown run by Kaytron Allen on fourth down. Ohio State outscored Penn State 28-3 the rest of the way with Tuimoloau in the center of the rally.

