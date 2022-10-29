Webb sparks Jacksonville State past Austin Peay 40-16

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zion Webb had a touchdown pass and a touchdown catch to power Jacksonville State to a 40-16 victory over Austin Peay. Webb staked Jacksonville State (7-2, 3-0 Atlantic Sun Conference) to a 6-0 first-quarter lead with a 48-yard scoring strike to Perry Carter. CJ Evans Jr. scored on a 4-yard run on the final play of the quarter to give Austin Peay (5-3, 1-2) a 7-6 lead. The Governors’ Maddux Trujillo kicked a 55-yard field goal on the last play of the first half to knot the score at 16. The Gamecocks took control in the third quarter — scoring on a 3-yard run by Pat Jackson and receiver Sterling Galban’s 5-yard touchdown toss to Webb with 18 seconds left in the quarter for a 30-16 lead.

