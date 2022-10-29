Wofford scores late, outlasts East Tennessee State 48-41

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Nathan Walker ran for a 9-yard touchdown with 32 seconds to play to cap Wofford’s come-from-behind 48-41 victory over East Tennessee State. On third-and-7, Walker ran toward the middle then took a jab step, bounced it outside and ran untouched into the end zone. Wofford (2-6, 2-3 Southern Conference) had just tied the game at 41 with 2:54 remaining on Jimmy Weirick’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Landon Parker. Weirick had 409 yards passing with three touchdowns. Parker had eight catches for 179 yards. Jacob Saylors had 245 yards on the ground on 22 carries and scored three touchdowns for ETSU (3-6, 1-6).

