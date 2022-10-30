A statistical look at each MLB franchise’s biggest play

Yordan Alvarez’s homer that won Game 1 of the ALDS for Houston. J.T. Realmuto’s shot that provided the winning margin for Philadelphia in Game 1 of the World Series. Which of these memorable moments was more critical? There’s actually a way to measure that. It’s a stat called championship win probability added from Baseball Reference. The idea is to determine how much a particular play increased or decreased a team’s chance of winning that year’s World Series. According to cWPA, Alvarez’s hit improved Houston’s chance of winning it all by 8.58%. Realmuto’s improved Philadelphia’s chance by 10.75%.

