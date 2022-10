Atalanta recovers from 1st loss to beat Empoli 2-0

Atalanta bounced back from its first defeat of the season by winning 2-0 at Empoli despite also seeing a penalty saved. Ademola Lookman scored a stunning second-half solo goal to double Atalanta’s lead after Hans Hateboer’s opener. Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario saved Teun Koopmeiners’ penalty. Atalanta moved into second spot in Serie A. Defending champion AC Milan can move back two points above Atalanta with a win at Torino later. Lazio plays Salernitana later.

