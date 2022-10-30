Crowe wins Asia-Pacific Amateur to earn spot in 2 majors

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Harrison Crowe capped off an up-and-down day with the most important up-and-down of his career. The Australian saved par from behind the 18th green to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur by one shot over Bo Jin of China. Crowe closed with a 72. The victory means he gets in the Masters and the British Open next year. Jin is an Oklahoma State junior who finished in the top 10 for the third straight time. He was leading by one until he missed the island green on the par-3 17th and took double bogey.

