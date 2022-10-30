McCaffrey throws, catches, rushes for TDs, Niners rout Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey became the 11th player in NFL history with a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in one game, and the San Francisco 49ers extended their regular-season mastery over the Rams to four full years with a 31-14 victory over Los Angeles. McCaffrey threw a 34-yard TD pass to Brandon Aiyuk in the first half, caught a TD pass from Jimmy Garoppolo in the third quarter and then put the Niners in control with a TD run early in the fourth quarter of their eighth consecutive regular-season victory over their NFC West rivals.

