McKennie adds to US injury concerns ahead of World Cup

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Weston McKennie could miss the rest of Juventus’ games ahead of the World Cup. That adds to the United States’ injury concerns only three weeks before the start of the tournament. McKennie was forced off with a thigh problem at halftime of Juventus’ 1-0 win at Lecce in Serie A on Saturday. Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport says the midfielder will be out for around two weeks. The 24-year-old McKennie joins a lengthening list of injured American players ahead of coach Gregg Berhalter’s roster announcement on Nov. 9. The U.S. plays its first Group B match in Qatar against Wales on Nov. 21.

