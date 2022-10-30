Righty Lance McCullers inks left arm into an ode to Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. wasn’t born in Houston, but he sure loves it now. Hailing from Tampa, Florida, McCullers might be the most vocal an Astro has ever been about his love for the Space City. McCullers will represent his beloved, adopted city when he starts Game 3 of the World Series against Noah Syndergaard and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night, where Houston will look to take a 2-1 Series lead. While his right arm tries to pitch the Astros to a victory, his left brings reminders of the city he has come to love oh so much.

