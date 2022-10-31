Attorney: Josh Primo accuser set to discuss allegations

A psychologist who has worked with the San Antonio Spurs will speak out this week regarding allegations she and others have made against former Spurs guard Joshua Primo. That’s according to the woman’s attorney. The attorney is Houston-based Tony Buzbee. His office says in a release that psychologist Hillary Cauthen will speak at a news conference on Thursday. The attorney says Cauthen will make a statement and answer questions. The Spurs waived Primo last week just four games into his second NBA season.

