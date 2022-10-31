Manfred says `prudent’ A’s are exploring Las Vegas ballpark

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred thinks the Oakland Athletics made a good decision to explore a possible new ballpark in Las Vegas, expressing frustration their stadium situation remains unsolved in an industy just shy of $11 billion in revenue this year. The lease at the Coliseum expires after the 2024 season. The team announced in November 2018 it had found a waterfront location for a new ballpark at Howard Terminal, close to the Jack London Square neighborhood. Major League Baseball instructed the team in May 2021 to explore relocation options if no ballpark agreement could be reached.

