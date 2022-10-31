Nash hopes Nets ‘grow’ after Irving’s film controversy

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash says that he hopes the organization will grow together in the aftermath of Kyrie Irving sharing the link to an antisemitic film on his social media platforms. Irving has been criticized for sharing the link by the NBA, the Anti-Defamation League and Nets owner Joe Tsai, among others. The star guard of the Nets has said he embraced all religions and defiantly defended his right to post whatever he believes. Nash says, “there’s always an opportunity for us to grow and understand new perspectives.”

