WTA Finals open with delay; defending doubles champions win

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The WTA Finals have started with a bit of a hiccup — an odd delay of several minutes caused by a questioned line call on the third point — and a victory for defending doubles champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova. The Czech duo won three major championships together this season and beat Desirae Krawczyk of the U.S. and Demi Schuurs of Netherlands 6-4, 6-3 on the temporary indoor hard court at Dickies Arena to open the season-ending tournament Monday. The other matches scheduled for later on Day 1 were Jessica Pegula vs. Maria Sakkari, Ons Jabeur vs. Aryna Sabalenka, and Pegula and Coco Gauff in doubles against Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan.

