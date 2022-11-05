DiLiello’s 3 TDs lead Austin Peay over North Alabama 38-35

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Mike DiLiello threw three touchdown passes and Austin Peay held off North Alabama 38-35. DiLiello’s 68-yard touchdown pass to Kellen Stewart on the second play of the third quarter capped the Governors’ run of 31 unanswered points. But North Alabama answered with ShunDerrick Powell’s 32-yard touchdown run and a 23-yarder from Noah Walters to pull to 31-28 with 9:27 remaining. DiLiello’s 13-yard TD pass to Drae McCray pushed the Governors’ lead back to 10 points with 6:25 remaining. Walters threw a 32-yard pass to Demarcus Lacey with 16 seconds to play for North Alabama.

