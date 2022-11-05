Evans, Louisville ground James Madison 34-10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tiyon Evans ran for 126 yards on 10 carries, including a 71-yard touchdown, to help lead Louisville to a 34-10 victory over James Madison. The junior transfer from Tennessee spurred a ground game that amassed 244 yards for the Cardinals (6-3). Jawhar Jordan added 117 yards on 17 carries, and Malik Cunningham threw for 223 yards and three scores on 14-of-20 passing in the win. Quarterback Todd Centeio returned to action for James Madison after missing the Oct. 22 game against Marshall due to an oblique injury. But he threw for just 52 yards on 4-of-15 passing after throwing for 862 yards in his two previous starts.

