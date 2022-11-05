Haener, Lockridge’s pick-6 help Fresno St. beat Hawaii 55-13

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jake Haener completed 24 of 29 passes for 327 yards and four touchdowns and Jordan Mims had 123 yards rushing and a TD on 18 carries to help Fresno State beat Hawaii 55-13. Abraham Montano kicked a 31-yard field goal to open the scoring midway through the first quarter and Cam Lockridge returned an interception 31 yards for a touchdown before Jordan Mims scored on a 22-yard run to make it 17-0 going into the second. The Bulldogs have won four in a row following a four-game losing streak. Nasjzae Bryant-Lelei scored on a 1-yard run to get Hawaii (2-8, 1-4) on the board with 3:46 to play and Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Schager in the closing seconds.

