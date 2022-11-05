Mordecai’s 9 passing TDs send SMU past Houston 77-63

DALLAS (AP) — Tanner Mordecai set school and American Athletic Conference records with nine touchdown passes — an NCAA-record tying seven coming in the first half — and SMU’s offense exploded for a 77-63 win over Houston. The combined 140 points broke the NCAA single-game scoring record for two teams in regulation when Pitt beat Syracuse 76-61 on Nov. 26, 2016 to combine for 137 points. SMU reached school records with 77 points in a game, 11-total touchdowns, nine passing scored and 433 total first half yards. Houston’s Clayton Tune threw for seven touchdowns and ran another but threw three interceptions.

