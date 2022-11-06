Rodgers throws 3 INTs, Lions hold on to beat Packers 15-9

DETROIT (AP) — Aaron Rodgers matched a career high with three interceptions and threw an incomplete pass on fourth down from the Detroit 17 in the final minute, letting the Detroit Lions hold on for a 15-9 win over the Packers in a matchup of slumping teams on Sunday. The Lions ended a five-game losing streak. The Packers have lost five straight for the first time since 2008 when their four-time NFL MVP was a first-year starter with the franchise.

