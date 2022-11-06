AP Top 25: Georgia has No. 1 on lock, ‘Bama drops to No. 10
By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer
Georgia has tightened its hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll. TCU climbing up to No. 4 and Alabama dropping all the way to No. 10. The Bulldogs had their strongest support of the season after manhandling Tennessee in a 1-2 matchup. Georgia received 61 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State got the other first-place vote. Michigan moved up a spot to No. 3 and TCU jumped three spots to its highest ranking since late in the 2017 season. No. 5 Tennessee fell three spots after losing on the road to the defending national champions.