Bears QB Fields rushes for 178 yards in loss to Dolphins

CHICAGO (AP) — Showing off his dynamic athleticism, Justin Fields went toe-to-toe with Tua Tagovailoa and nearly led the Chicago Bears to a comeback win. Fields rushed for 178 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, but Tagovailoa passed for three TDs to lead Miami to a wild 35-32 victory. Fields’ rushing total on 15 carries set a Super Bowl-era record for a quarterback in the regular season, topping Michael Vick’s 173 yards for Atlanta against Minnesota in 2002. Colin Kaepernick rushed for 181 yards for San Francisco in a playoff game. The 23-year-old Fields also became the first player since at least 1950 with at least 150 yards rushing and three passing touchdowns in a single game.

