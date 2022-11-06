Bell finishes 10th at Phoenix following Coy Gibbs’ death

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — As Christopher Bell was about to leave for driver introductions, he still wasn’t sure if he would even race in the NASCAR Cup Series finale. Bell and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates learned a few hours earlier that team vice chairman Coy Gibbs, son of NFL and NASCAR Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, had died in his sleep at age 49. Unsure what to do, Bell and the other drivers were told by JGR president Dave Alpern that they should go ahead and race despite the crushing news. Bell did climb into the car, finishing 10th after a late pit road mishap cost him a shot at winning a championship. He finished third in his first Cup Series playoff.

