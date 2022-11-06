Caleb Williams’ 4 TD passes propel No. 9 USC past Cal, 41-35

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Williams passed for 360 yards and threw two of his four touchdown passes to Michael Jackson III as No. 9 Southern California beat California 41-35. Tahj Washington caught seven passes for 112 yards and a touchdown for the Trojans, whose defense faltered in the second half of a third straight subpar performance. But Williams went 26 for 41 without a turnover and led a clinching scoring drive in the fourth quarter of a second straight outstanding performance without his top two receivers. Jack Plummer passed for 406 yards and threw three TD passes but Cal has lost five straight and six of seven.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.