Jaguars rally from 17-0 deficit to beat Raiders 27-20

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville’s Tyson Campbell believes he can cover anyone in the league. His confidence had to be wavering at least a little at halftime against Davante Adams. Adams had nine catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns through two quarters Sunday. He looked unstoppable with Campbell mostly shadowing him all over the field. But Campbell tightened up in the second half as the Jaguars rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20. The victory ended a five-game skid for the Jaguars (3-6) and was the second-biggest comeback in franchise history. Las Vegas (2-6) has dropped three of four.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.