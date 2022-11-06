Langer wins 44th on Champions to get within one of record

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Bernhard Langer keeps breaking is own record as the oldest PGA Tour Champions winner. The 65-year-old German won the TimberTech Championship for his second win this year, and the 44th of his career. That leaves Langer one win away from tying the Champions record held by Hale Irwin. Langer shot a 66 in the final round to win by six shots over Paul Goydos and Thongchai Jaidee. The season ends next week with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Steven Alker leads. Padraig Harrington is the only player with a remote chance of catching him for the $1 million prize.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.