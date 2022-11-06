Mixon scores 5 TDs, Bengals dominate Panthers 42-21

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Mixon rushed for 153 yards and scored a franchise-record five touchdowns as the Cincinnati Bengals built a 35-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 42-21 rout of the Carolina Panthers. Mixon scored four times in the first half alone, the first three on short rushes and the fourth on a 12-yard pass from Joe Burrow. The Bengals bounced back from a horrendous Monday night loss at AFC North rival Cleveland to jump on Carolina early and dominate on defense. Cincinnati allowed P.J. Walker just 9 passing yards and intercepted him twice in the first half. Baker Mayfield replaced Walker to start the second half.

