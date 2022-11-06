No. 1 Georgia boasts more balance thanks to offensive surge

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia leaned on its defense in winning its first national championship since 1980 last season. Georgia again is undefeated and No. 1 this season following a 27-13 win over No. 2 Tennessee. Georgia has changed its winning formula this season. The Bulldogs boast an energized offense led by quarterback Stetson Bennett to match its defense. Georgia ranks among the top 10 teams in the nation in total yards, scoring and even passing.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.