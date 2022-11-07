Bagley delivers in clutch as Arizona State edges Tarleton

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Frankie Collins scored 21 points and Marcus Bagley’s three-point play with 18 seconds left in the game rescued Arizona State as the Sun Devils avoided a season-opening upset, defeating Tarleton 62-59. Trailing 58-57, Bagley hit a layup, drew the foul and made the free throw to put Arizona State ahead for the first time since the 16:17 mark of the second half. A Collins steal with 12 seconds remaining led to a dunk by Devan Cambridge and the Sun Devils held on to win. Collins added four assists, three steals and three rebounds but committed six of Arizona State’s 21 turnovers. Bagley finished with 13 points and Cambridge grabbed 10 rebounds.

