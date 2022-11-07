Bey scores 25, Pistons’ big 2nd half beats Thunder 112-103

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, Cade Cunningham had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-103. The Pistons outscored the Thunder 64-40 in the second half. Rookie Jaden Ivey had 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Isaiah Stewart had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points for the Thunder, but none of the other starters reached double figures.

