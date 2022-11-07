Colts fire Reich as stagnant offense continues to sputter

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have fired coach Frank Reich after another lackluster offensive performance in the team’s third consecutive loss. The Colts announced the move one day after it went 0 for 14 on third down and totaled just 121 yards of offense in an ugly 26-3 loss at New England. Reich was hired in 2018 after serving as offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles. He led the Colts to the playoffs in two of his first four seasons.

