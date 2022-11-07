Defending doubles champs fall in title match at WTA Finals

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens have beaten defending champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 4-6, 11-9 to win the doubles title in the WTA Finals. Kudermetova and Mertens won six consecutive points after falling behind 7-2 in the champions tiebreaker before closing things out on their second match point. Krejcikova and Siniakova were trying to finish off a dominant season that included titles at all three of the Grand Slam events in which they competed.

