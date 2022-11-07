DeGrom, Correa, Bogaerts, Rodón turn down options, go free

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jacob deGrom, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Rodón turned down player options, joining a free agent market that includes Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson. DeGrom, a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner, gave up a $30.5 million salary for next season, ending his contract with the New York Mets at $107 million for four years. Correa left the Houston Astros after the 2021 season and signed a $105.3 million three-year deal with the Minnesota Twins that gave him the right to opt out after one season.

