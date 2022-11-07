Flagler scores 21; No. 5 Baylor overwhelms MVSU in opener

WACO, Texas (AP) — Adam Flagler scored 21 points to lead six players in double figures for fifth-ranked Baylor, which overwhelmed Mississippi Valley State 117-53. The Bears opened their 20th season with coach Scott Drew. Flagler is a preseason All-Big 12 pick who also was the Bears’ leading scorer last season. He added eight assists and one of his four 3-pointers started a 24-0 run midway through the first half. Alvin Stredic scored 14 points for Mississippi Valley State in its first game for new coach George Ivory.

