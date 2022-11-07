Green, Johnson lead No. 15 Auburn past George Mason, 70-52
By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. scored 16 points while K.D. Johnson and Johni Broome each had 12 to lead No. 15 Auburn to a 70-52 win over George Mason in the season opener for both teams. The Tigers weren’t really challenged much in their first game since losing NBA first-round draft picks Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler. Green and Johnson are the top returnees on a team picked to finish fourth in the Southeastern Conference. Broome, a Morehead State transfer, enjoyed a solid debut for Auburn. Ronald Polite III led George Mason with 10 points.