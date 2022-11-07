Hart hits 3 at buzzer to give Blazers 110-107 win over Heat
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
MIAMI (AP) — Josh Hart’s 3-pointer as time expired gave the Portland Trail Blazers a 110-107 win over the Miami Heat. Anfernee Simons scored 25 for Portland, Jerami Grant added 23 and Damian Lillard finished with 19 points in his first game back after a four-game absence with a right calf strain. Hart and Justice Winslow each scored 12. At 7-3, Portland is off to its best start since 2018-19. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Max Strus all had 16 for Miami.